版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-FDA recommends use of pathogen reduction for universal Zika risk reduction of blood components

Aug 29 Cerus Corp

* Fda's new recommendation for universal zika risk reduction of blood components includes use of pathogen reduction

* Use of pathogen reduction, such as intercept blood system for platelets and plasma, is specified as an acceptable safety measure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐