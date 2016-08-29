版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Stoneridge names Robert Krakowiak as Chief Financial Officer

Aug 29 Stoneridge Inc

* Stoneridge appoints Robert R. Krakowiak as chief financial officer and treasurer

* Krakowiak succeeds George Strickler

* Strickler will remain with company as executive vice president in charge of growth initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐