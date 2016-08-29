版本:
BRIEF-Walgreens and Prime Therapeutics Agree to Form Strategic Alliance

Aug 29 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Walgreens and Prime Therapeutics agree to form strategic alliance; includes retail pharmacy network agreement and combines companies' central specialty pharmacy and mail service businesses

* Prime will continue to support client-specific network choices for health plans

* Walgreens will be core participant in Prime's national preferred pharmacy network, beginning Jan. 1, 2017

* Combined company will be consolidated by parent company of Walgreens, in its financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

