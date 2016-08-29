BRIEF-Walgreens and Prime Therapeutics Agree to Form Strategic Alliance

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
Aug 29 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
* Walgreens and Prime Therapeutics agree to form strategic alliance; includes retail pharmacy network agreement and combines companies' central specialty pharmacy and mail service businesses
* Prime will continue to support client-specific network choices for health plans
* Walgreens will be core participant in Prime's national preferred pharmacy network, beginning Jan. 1, 2017
* Combined company will be consolidated by parent company of Walgreens, in its financial statements
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.