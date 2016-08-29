版本:
BRIEF-Spartannash appoints Dave Staples as president and COO

Aug 29 Spartannash Co:

* Spartannash appoints Dave Staples president and COO

* Staples will continue as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

