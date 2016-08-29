版本:
2016年 8月 29日 星期一

BRIEF-Oclaro appoints Denise Haylor to its Board of Directors

Aug 29 Oclaro Inc

* Oclaro appoints Global Human Resources Veteran to board of directors

* Says appointed Denise Haylor to its board of directors and as chair of board's compensation committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

