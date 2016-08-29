版本:
中国
2016年 8月 29日 星期一

BRIEF-Elite announces development and license agreement with Sungen Pharma LLC

Aug 29 Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Elite announces development and license agreement with Sungen Pharma LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

