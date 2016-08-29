版本:
2016年 8月 29日

BRIEF-Spar Group announces appointment of new president and CEO

Aug 29 Spar Group Inc

* Spar Group announces appointment of new president and CEO

* Says R. Scott Popaditch appointed CEO and president

* Spar Group inc says Popaditch replaces Jill Blanchard as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

