BRIEF-Ampio Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of registered direct offering

Aug 29 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announces pricing of registered direct offering

* Entered into securities purchase agreement providing for registered sale of 5 million shares, warrants to purchase up to 5 million shares

* Gross proceeds to company from offering will approximate $3.8 million

* Says warrants are immediately exercisable and have a term of five years from date of issuance