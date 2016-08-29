BRIEF-Ampio Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of registered direct offering

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
Aug 29 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announces pricing of registered direct offering
* Entered into securities purchase agreement providing for registered sale of 5 million shares, warrants to purchase up to 5 million shares
* Gross proceeds to company from offering will approximate $3.8 million
* Says warrants are immediately exercisable and have a term of five years from date of issuance
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.