BRIEF-Oncocyte Corp announces closing of two private placement transactions generating gross proceeds of $10.55 mln

Aug 29 OncoCyte Corp :

* OncoCyte Corporation announces the closing of two private placement transactions generating gross proceeds of $10.55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

