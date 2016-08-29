BRIEF-Standard Financial Corp, Allegheny Valley Bancorp announce merger of equals transaction for about $56.5 mln

Aug 29 Standard Financial Corp :
* Standard Financial Corp and Allegheny Valley Bancorp, Inc
announce merger of equals transaction
* Allegheny Valley Bancorp will merge into Standard
Financial and Allegheny Valley Bank will merge into Standard
Bank
* Based on closing price of standard financial on August 29,
aggregate transaction value is about $56.5 million, or $53.85
per share
* Terms of merger agreement have been unanimously approved
by boards of directors of both institutions
* Allegheny Valley shareholders to get 2.083 shares of
Standard Financial common stock for each share of Allegheny
Valley stock
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: