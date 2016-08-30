BRIEF-Christopher & Banks sees Q3 sales $102 mln-$106 mln

Aug 30 Christopher & Banks Corp
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports second quarter
fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q2 sales fell 4.3 percent to $89.9 million
* Sees Q3 sales $102 million to $106 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Qtrly comparable sales decrease of 5.8%
* Sees Q3 total net sales of between $102 million and $106
million
* For 2016 fiscal year, company currently expects capital
expenditures to be approximately $12.5 million to $13.0 million
* Sees Q3 gross margin to be 35% to 36%
* Q3 revenue view $107.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
