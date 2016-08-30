BRIEF-DSW Q2 adjusted EPS $0.35

Aug 30 Dsw Inc :
* Dsw Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.30
* Q2 sales $659 million versus I/B/E/S view $658.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $1.32
to $1.42 including items
* Board of directors approves a quarterly dividend of $0.20
per share
* Completed expense review and identified approximately $25
million of annualized savings resulting from organization
realignment
* Qtrly comparable sales decrease 1.4%
* Approximately 30% of identified cost benefits, or $7
million, will be realized in 2016 and is included in company's
full year guidance
* Inventories were $556 million at quarter end compared to
$505 million at end of q2 last year
* Fy earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: