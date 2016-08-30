BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.25

Aug 30 Abercrombie & Fitch :
* Abercrombie & Fitch reports second quarter results
* Q2 sales $783.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $782.7 million
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.25 excluding items
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.19
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Abercrombie & Fitch co says comparable sales for q2 down
4%
* "as we look to rest of year, we now expect flagship and
tourist locations will continue to weigh on business"
* Sees comparable sales to remain challenging through second
half of year
* Sees adverse effects from foreign currency on sales of
approximately $25 million in fiscal 2016
* Sees fiscal 2016 net income attributable to noncontrolling
interests of approximately $5 million
* Qtrly Abercrombie comparable sales down 7 percent
* Abercrombie & fitch co says expects capital expenditures
to be at low end of range of $150 million to $175 million for
full year
* Gaap rate, but down in q3 due to effects from foreign
currency
* Qtrly Hollister comparable sales down 2 percent
* Abercrombie & Fitch co says anticipates closing up to 60
stores in U.S. During fiscal year through natural lease
expirations
