公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 08:26 BJT

BRIEF-Joseph Cirillo joins Production Resource Group as CFO

Aug 30 Production Resource Group Inc

* JOSEPH T. Cirillo joins production resource group as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

