BRIEF-TCP Capital announces private offering of convertible senior notes

Aug 30 Tcp Capital Corp
* Tcp capital corp. Announces private offering of
convertible senior notes due 2022
* Intends to offer $100 million in aggregate principal
amount of convertible senior unsecured notes due 2022
* Intends to privately offer, $100 million in aggregate
principal amount of convertible senior unsecured notes due 2022
* Notes will mature on march 1, 2022
* Expects to grant initial purchasers of notes option to
purchase additional $15 million of notes to cover overallotments
* Intends to use net proceeds of this offering to repay
indebtedness under its revolving credit facilities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: