BRIEF-Caleres q2 earnings per share $0.46 including items

Aug 30 Caleres Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46 including items

* Q2 sales $622.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $638.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per diluted share $2.00 to $2.10

* Sees FY 2016 consolidated net sales $2.57 billion to $2.6 billion

* Sees FY 2016 famous footwear same-store-sales flat to up low-single digits

* Sees FY 2016 brand portfolio sales flat to down low-single digits

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures about $70 million

* Sees FY 2016 gross margin up 25 to 35 bps

* Q2 same store sales fell 1.1 percent in the famous footwear segment

* Maintaining FY'16 EPS guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

