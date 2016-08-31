版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 08:25 BJT

BRIEF-Mimedx provides update on key clinical trials

Aug 30 Mimedx Group

* Mimedx provides update on key clinical trials

* Plantar fasciitis ind study receives fda approval for protocol amendment reducing follow-up requirements by one year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

