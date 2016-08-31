版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 09:20 BJT

BRIEF-Dynasty announces private placement financing update

Aug 30 Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc

* Dynasty announces reliance on financial hardship exemption in respect of private placement financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

