BRIEF-Dynasty Metals & Mining qtrly loss per share $0.11

Aug 30 Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc

* Dynasty reports financial results for the six and three months ended June 30, 2016

* Tonnage mined during Q2 of 2016 was only 3,860 tonnes, a decrease of 15,723 tonnes compared to previous quarter

* Ongoing labour situation at Zaruma mine impacted production for Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: