BRIEF-Dynasty Metals & Mining qtrly loss per share $0.11

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 30 Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc
* Dynasty reports financial results for the six and three months ended June 30, 2016
* Tonnage mined during Q2 of 2016 was only 3,860 tonnes, a decrease of 15,723 tonnes compared to previous quarter
* Ongoing labour situation at Zaruma mine impacted production for Q2 of 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.