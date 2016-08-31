版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三

BRIEF-Idex names Michael Yates interim chief financial officer

Aug 31 Idex Corp:

* Idex Corporation names Michael J. Yates as interim chief financial officer

* Says CFO Heath A. Mitts resigned

* Mitts has accepted position of executive vice president and chief financial officer of TE Connectivity Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

