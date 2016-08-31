版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三

BRIEF-TE Connectivity names Heath Mitts executive VP, CFO

Aug 31 TE Connectivity Ltd:

* TE Connectivity names Heath Mitts executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Says Mitts' appointment as CFO effective September 12, 2016

* TE Connectivity Ltd says Mario Calastri, who served as TE's interim CFO since February will resume his position as senior vice president and treasurer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

