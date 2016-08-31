BRIEF-TE Connectivity names Heath Mitts executive VP, CFO

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 TE Connectivity Ltd:
* TE Connectivity names Heath Mitts executive vice president and chief financial officer
* Says Mitts' appointment as CFO effective September 12, 2016
* TE Connectivity Ltd says Mario Calastri, who served as TE's interim CFO since February will resume his position as senior vice president and treasurer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
