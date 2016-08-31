版本:
BRIEF-Buckeye says open season for 2nd phase of Michigan/Ohio pipeline expansion project

Aug 31 Buckeye Partners LP :

* Buckeye partners, L.P. announces open season for second phase of Michigan/Ohio pipeline expansion project

* Binding open season will commence on august 31, 2016 and is scheduled to conclude at 5:00 p.m. Central time on october 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

