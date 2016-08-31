版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 19:54 BJT

BRIEF-U3O8 announces $1 mln non-brokered private placement

Aug 31 U3O8 Corp :

* Announces $1,000,000 non-brokered private placement

* Non-Brokered private placement of up to 33.33 million units at a price of $0.03 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

