版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 19:54 BJT

BRIEF-Magal Security Systems Q2 loss per share $0.12

Aug 31 Magal Security Systems Ltd :

* Magal Security Systems reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.12

* Q2 revenue fell 13.2 percent to $13.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐