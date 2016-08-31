BRIEF-Superior Drilling Products announces sales of drill-n-ream tools

Aug 31 Superior Drilling Products Inc :

* Announces sales of previously operated drill-n-ream tools and expansion of territory for Drilling Tools International Inc

* Drilling Tools International has agreed to purchase $0.5 million of previously operated drill-n-ream well bore conditioning tools

* In connection with agreement, SDP eliminated about $1.2 million in annual costs related to sales, tool distribution infrastructure