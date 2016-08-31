版本:
BRIEF-Bob Evans reports fiscal 2017 Q1 results and raises fiscal 2017 EPS guidance

Aug 31 Bob Evans Farms Inc

* Reports Fiscal 2017 First-Quarter results and raises fiscal 2017 EPS guidance

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.00 to $2.17

* Q1 sales $306.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $310.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.05 to $2.20

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.00 to $2.17

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.34per share

* Qtrly same-store sales declined 4.3 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.06, revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 consolidated net sales $1.28 billion -$1.33 billion

* Sees FY 2017 Bob Evans restaurants same-store sales of negative low-single digit to flat

* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $75 to $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

