版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-Azarga Uranium to raise $2.0 million through private placement

Aug 31 Azarga Uranium Corp :

* Azarga Uranium to raise $2.0 million through private placement

* Intends to issue 8.3 million units at a price of $0.24 per unit

* Intends to use proceeds of financing for continuation of permitting process at Dewey Burdock uranium project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐