BRIEF-Zaio Corporation provides update on court proceeding

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Zaio Corp
* Zaio Corporation provides update on court proceeding, arranges standby facility, new debt facility, conversion and issuer bid for convertible debentures and announces shareholder conference call
* Zaio has arranged a standby facility to payout any outstanding convertible debentures at a maturity on May 9, 2017
* Standby facility is for amount of up to $5 million by way of either direct funding by stableview asset management or co-investment
* Says also arranged a debt facility of up to $4 million lead by stableview asset management for general working capital
* Stableview has also agreed to convert January 2016 facility into common shares of company, subject to regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.