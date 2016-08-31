版本:
BRIEF-Scientific Games agrees to buy Deq Systems for C$0.38/share

Aug 31 Deq Systems Corp:

* Scientific Games announces definitive agreement to acquire Deq Systems

* Deal for CAD$0.38 per share.

* Says transaction expected to be accretive to earnings and operating cash flow to scientific games in 2017

* Says Deq's board of directors unanimously approved transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

