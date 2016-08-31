版本:
BRIEF-Green Dot \appoints Mary Dent as CEO of Green Dot Bank

Aug 31 Green Dot Corp :

* Mary J. Dent appointed chief executive officer of Green Dot Bank

* Says Lewis Goodwin will remain Green Dot Bank's president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

