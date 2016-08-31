版本:
BRIEF-Inca One Gold appoints Bruce Bragagnolo as chairman and director

Aug 31 Inca One Gold Corp :

* Inca One Gold Corp announces appointment of Bruce Bragagnolo as chairman and director

* Says Bragagnolo is co-founder and former chief executive officer of Timmins Gold Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

