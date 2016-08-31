BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Q3 adjusted EPS C$1.37

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Laurentian Bank Of Canada :
* Laurentian Bank reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share C$1.34
* Q3 revenue rose 1 percent to C$229.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio stood at 7.9% as at july 31, 2016, compared with 7.9% as at april 30, 2016
* Q3 revenue view C$229.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly common equity tier 1 capital ratio stood at 7.9% as at July 31, 2016, compared with 7.9% as at April 30, 2016
* Entered into a new outsourcing agreement with IBM Canada to manage infrastructure and storage operations
* Net interest income increased by $0.8 million or 1% to $148.0 million for q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
