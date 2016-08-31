版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Mastercard names Warren Kneeshaw as head of investor relations

Aug 31 Mastercard Inc :

* Mastercard names Warren Kneeshaw as head of investor relations, succeeding Barbara Gasper

* Kneeshaw's appointment comes as Barbara Gasper announced she will retire from mastercard at end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐