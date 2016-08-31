版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-W. R. Berkley names Richard Lowery senior vice president

Aug 31 W. R. Berkley Corp :

* W. R. Berkley corporation names Richard M. Lowery senior vice president and chief information officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

