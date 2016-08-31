BRIEF-Golar LNG Partners reports interim results for the period ended 30 June 2016

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Golar LNG Partners LP
* Interim results for the period ended 30 June 2016
* Q2 revenue $111.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $114 million
* Says operating earnings in 3Q should therefore be approximately in line with 2Q
* Golar Tundra will not commence operations in 3Q but Golar Partners will receive approximately $2.6 million per month from Golar
* Says Golar Partners has no vessels due for re-contracting until end of 2017
* Says Golar Partners has a $2.4 billion revenue backlog at quarter-end
* Qtrly net income attributable to Golar LNG Partners L.P. Owners $28 million versus $41 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.