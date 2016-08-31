版本:
BRIEF-PWC Capital reports Q3 earnings C$0.09/shr

Aug 31 PWC Capital Inc :

* PWC Capital Inc. third quarter report July 31, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.09

* Q3 revenue C$10.2 million

* Net interest income for three months ended July 31, 2016 increased to $9.8 million from $8.7 million for same period a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

