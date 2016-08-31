版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 22:46 BJT

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific raises quarterly dividend to $0.15/shr

Aug 31 Kewaunee Scientific Corp

* Kewaunee Scientific Corporation raises quarterly dividend 15%

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share

* Says increasing quarterly dividend by two cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

