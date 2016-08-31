版本:
BRIEF-First Cash and Cash America announce shareholder approval of merger of equals

Aug 31 First Cash Financial Services Inc

* First Cash and Cash America announce shareholder approval of merger of equals

* Says closing of merger transaction is expected to occur on September 1, 2016

* The combined company will be named Firstcash, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

