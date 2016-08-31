版本:
BRIEF-Delphi announces pricing of senior notes offering

Aug 31 Delphi Automotive PLC

* Delphi Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes Offering

* Delphi Automotive Plc Says Priced Eur 500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount Of Its 1.600% Senior Notes Due 2028

* Notes Will Be Issued At A Price Of 99.881% Of Their Principal Amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

