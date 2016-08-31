版本:
BRIEF-Harris Corporation makes board appointments

Aug 31 Harris Corp

* James f. Albaugh appointed to harris corporation board of directors; roger b. Fradin nominated for election to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

