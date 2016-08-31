BRIEF-Five Below reports Q2 earnings per share $0.18

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Five Below Inc
* Announces second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.18
* Q2 sales $220.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.6 million
* Q2 same store sales rose 3.1 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.10
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.28 to $1.32
* Sees Q3 2016 sales $199 million to $202 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.0 billion to $1.009 billion
* Sees 1% to 2% increase in comparable sales in Q3
* Sees approximate 3% increase in comparable sales in FY
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $203.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.