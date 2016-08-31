版本:
BRIEF-Five Below reports Q2 earnings per share $0.18

Aug 31 Five Below Inc

* Announces second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 sales $220.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.6 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 3.1 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.10

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.28 to $1.32

* Sees Q3 2016 sales $199 million to $202 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.0 billion to $1.009 billion

* Sees 1% to 2% increase in comparable sales in Q3

* Sees approximate 3% increase in comparable sales in FY

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $203.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

