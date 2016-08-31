版本:
BRIEF-Neurocrine announces FDA conditional acceptance of Ingrezza

Aug 31 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

* Neurocrine announces FDA conditional acceptance of proprietary name Ingrezza for VMAT2 inhibitor valbenazine

* Expects to receive notification of acceptance of NDA filing, as well as timeframe for NDA review from FDA in October 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

