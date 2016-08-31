版本:
BRIEF-Impinj Q2 non-GAAP EPS $0.06 including items

Aug 31 Impinj Inc

* Impinj announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01 to $0.09

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06 including items

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.71

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $27.4 million to $28.9 million

* Q2 revenue $26 million versus i/b/e/s view $25.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $26.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

