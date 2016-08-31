版本:
BRIEF-Shoe Carnival Q2 earnings per share $0.22

Aug 31 Shoe Carnival Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 sales $231.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $237.2 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 0.5 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.58 to $1.65

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.012 billion to $1.016 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

