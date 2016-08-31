BRIEF-Salesforce Q2 non-GAAP EPS $0.24

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Salesforce.Com Inc
* Salesforce announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.33
* Sees q3 2017 revenue about $2.11 billion to $2.12 billion
* Q2 revenue $2.04 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.02 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Initiates q3 revenue guidance of $2.11 billion to $2.12 billion
* Raises full year revenue guidance to $8.275 billion to $8.325 billion
* Over-Year, 27% in constant currency
* Says Q2 Unbilled Deferred Revenue Of Approximately $8.0 Bln, Up 29% Year Over-Year
* Sees fy gaap diluted earnings per share is projected to be $0.27 to $0.29
* Sees fy non-gaap diluted earnings per share is projected to be $0.93 to $0.95
* Sees q3 gaap loss per share is projected to be $0.04 to $0.05
* Sees q3 non-gaap diluted earnings per share is projected to be $0.20 to $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $2.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $8.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.