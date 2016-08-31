版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四

BRIEF-Digital Turbine appoints Barrett Garrison as CFO

Aug 31 Digital Turbine Inc

* Appoints Barrett Garrison as chief financial officer

* Barrett Garrison replacing Andrew Schleimer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

