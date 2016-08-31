BRIEF-Audentes Therapeutics Q2 net loss $6.43

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Audentes Therapeutics Inc
* Audentes Therapeutics Inc Q2 net loss per share, basic and diluted $6.43
* "Plan to file investigational new drug applications for three of our development programs by Q1 of 2017"
* "Expect to report preliminary data from all three programs in second half of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
