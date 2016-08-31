版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Audentes Therapeutics Q2 net loss $6.43

Aug 31 Audentes Therapeutics Inc

* Audentes Therapeutics Inc Q2 net loss per share, basic and diluted $6.43

* "Plan to file investigational new drug applications for three of our development programs by Q1 of 2017"

* "Expect to report preliminary data from all three programs in second half of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐