BRIEF-AMD announces multi-year amendment to the wafer supply agreement with GlobalFoundries

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Advanced Micro Devices Inc
* AMD announces multi-year amendment to the wafer supply agreement with GlobalFoundries
* Says establishes a framework for technology collaboration between AMD and GF at 7nm technology node
* Agreement sets annual wafer purchase targets from 2016 through end of 2020, fixed wafer prices for 2016, and framework for yearly wafer pricing
* In partial consideration for rights, amd will make $100 million cash payment to GF, paid in installments beginning in Q4 2016 through Q3 2017
* Will make quarterly payments to GF beginning in 2017 based on volume of certain wafers purchased from another wafer foundry
* Grant to West Coast Hitech L.P., a warrant to purchase 75 million shares of amd common stock at a purchase price of $5.98 per share
* Expects to record a one-time accounting charge in Q3 of 2016 of about $335 million comprised of $100 million payment and $235 million value of warrant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.