BRIEF-Greif Q3 EPS $0.91 excluding items

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Greif Inc Sees Fiscal 2016 Capital Expenditures In Range Of $95 Mln
* Greif reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 sales $845 million versus i/b/e/s view $910.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.91 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.78
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 class a earnings per share before special items $2.36 - $2.56
* $110 million
* Sees fy 2016 free cash flow $160 - $190 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.