BRIEF-Greif Q3 EPS $0.91 excluding items

Aug 31 Greif Inc Sees Fiscal 2016 Capital Expenditures In Range Of $95 Mln

* Greif reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 sales $845 million versus i/b/e/s view $910.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.91 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 class a earnings per share before special items $2.36 - $2.56

* $110 million

* Sees fy 2016 free cash flow $160 - $190 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

