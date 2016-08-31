BRIEF-CEB announces leadership transition

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Ceb Inc
* Ceb announces leadership transition
* Tom monahan has notified board of his intention to step down as chairman and chief executive officer
* Board has retained heidrick & struggles to help identify successor
* Monahan will maintain his current responsibilities until a new ceo is announced
* Daniel leemon, lead independent director, is managing search process on behalf of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
